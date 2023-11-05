A bullet casing in the Home Depot parking lot after two people were shot there Sunday morning. Photo courtesy OnsceneTV

Two people, including a teenager, were shot in a Home Depot parking lot in the Ocean View Hills neighborhood just north of San Ysidro late Sunday morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, an argument of some sort escalated into the shooting at around 10:30 AM at 930 Dennery Road.

However, SDPD says that it still remains unclear how the altercation began.

“When officers arrived there were conflicting reports,” said SDPD Lt. Arturo Swadener.

“So what we know so far is there was some sort of altercation between the victim group — the 29-year-old and 14-year-old — and a group of three to five Hispanic males that spilled out to the parking lot,” said Swadener. “Once in the parking lot, at least one gun was brandished and shots were fired.”

Officers were able to establish that a 29-year-old man and 14-year-old boy had been shot and were taken to nearby hospitals.

The teen was shot in the leg and also had a graze injury to the hand, while the adult was also shot in the leg as well as in the arm. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

There is no update on the suspects.