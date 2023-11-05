A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man in his 50s was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The man was walking southbound in the northbound lane of 300 47th St. when he was hit at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday by a white Ford F-250 pickup truck that was going north, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The truck driver fled the scene northbound on 47th Street. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim’s identification was not immediately available.

Police urged anyone who saw the crash to call the traffic division at 858-495-7842 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.