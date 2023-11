San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Firefighters battled a vegetation fire that broke out in Mission Valley on Sunday morning.

Units were dispatched at 9:11 a.m. to 5505 Friars Road, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of 44 personnel were assigned to the fire, including four engines, one water tender and one police agency, fire officials said.

No injuries or evacuations were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire was unknown, and a fire investigator was assigned to the incident.