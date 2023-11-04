Emergency vehicles outside the brewery in Otay Ranch on Oct. 28. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 15-year-old male is in custody, suspected in last weekend’s shooting at an Otay Ranch Town Center brewery, Chula Vista police said Saturday.

Authorities said they arrested the juvenile in San Diego without incident on Friday evening. Due to his age, no additional information was released.

Several customers were at Novo Brazil Brewing and the shopping center when the shooting occurred on Oct. 28.

Police have been in contact with four victims of the shooting, all of whom suffered non-life threatening wounds.

The group includes a 16-year-old male, who had wounds to his legs and is believed to have been involved in the dispute that led to the shooting.

An uninvolved 58-year-old man and 60-year-old woman were also shot in their legs. An uninvolved 21-year-old woman received treatment at a hospital for a wound from a bullet grazing her leg.

Officers spoke with several witnesses and collected video at the scene, including footage which captured much of the incident. The video continues to be reviewed by investigators.

Police are still asking that those with additional information about the case contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.