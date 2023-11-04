Guns collected by law enforcement in Encinitas Saturday. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with law enforcement partners Saturday to collect 105 unwanted firearms at a gun safety event in Encinitas.

The agencies hosted the event at Encinitas City Hall.

Individuals received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons and ghost guns.

In addition, deputies handed out about 20 cable locks and 35 gun safety lock boxes to people looking to secure firearms kept in their homes.

All weapons collected will be processed. Any firearms found to be connected to a crime will be followed up on with the appropriate law enforcement agency. If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted.

All remaining weapons will be destroyed in accordance with the law.

San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Carlsbad Police Department and the city of Encinitas provided support for the event, along with San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention.