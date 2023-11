Firefighters protect a utility pole as they battle the Highland Fire, a wind-driven wildfire near Aguanga. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Local firefighters and engine OES 8334 returned safely Saturday after a five-day deployment providing mutual aid to the massive Highland Fire in Aguanga, according to the Escondido Fire Department.

The wildfire has charred 2,487 acres near the junction of Highways 79 and 317. Fire officials said the blaze was 70% contained Saturday, with full containment expected by Monday.

Aguanga is located about 18 miles east of Temecula in Riverside County.

–City News Service