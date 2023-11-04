Deputies escorting the suspect to a sheriff’s vehicle. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Authorities arrested a man early Saturday after he led them on a chase through East County during which he allegedly drove head-on toward a deputy.

The incident began when a caller notified 911 that an unknown male was pounding on the front door of a residence and wouldn’t leave, according to OnScene.TV.

By the time San Diego sheriff’s deputies responded, they found the male sitting in a car on the street, but as they questioned him, he started the car and fled.

The deputies gave chase through the Bostonia area of El Cajon, continuing on to state Route 67 and north into Lakeside. The pursuit slipped back into Bostonia, then headed into Santee, with the driver accused of reaching speeds of 70 mph on city streets and 90 mph on the highway while running numerous red lights and stop signs.

The driver is also suspected of driving directly at a deputy with his headlights off, only to swerve at the last second.

When the pursuit again turned to Bostonia, deputies deployed a spike strip, and the driver stopped at Graves Street, just north of Bradley Avenue, where he was taken into custody after 3 a.m.

He faces several felony charges, including evasion and assault with a deadly weapon on a deputy.