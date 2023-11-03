An Escondido Police cruiser. Photo courtesy Escondido Police.

Escondido police were involved in a shooting Friday.

The gunfire in the 2500 block of East Valley Parkway was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department, which investigates officer-involved shootings in Escondido under terms of a countywide agreement.

It was not immediately clear if the gunfire resulted in any injuries, though Escondido police did report that no officers were hurt, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.

No further details were available as of late morning.

–City News Service