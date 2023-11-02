Part of the drug haul found by law enforcement at the border. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBP

Millions of dollars in drugs were seized over a recent two-day period at four local ports of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced Thursday.

CBP officers seized more than 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, cocaine and other drugs last Friday and Saturday in San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, Calexico and Tecate. The agency said the drugs have an estimated street value of $9.5 million.

In a statement, Sidney Aki, the CBP director of field operations for San Diego, called the amount of narcotics seized “astonishing.”

On Friday, nearly 300 packages of drugs were discovered concealed in vehicles and strapped to the bodies of people. Among those, 167 of those packages were seized at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry.

On Saturday, 280 packages were discovered hidden in vehicles and seized, 180 of which were found at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The drug-smuggling suspects were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation, CBP said.

– City News Service