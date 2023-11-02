A CHP officer escorts one of the suspects to a patrol vehicle. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Officers arrested two men Thursday who allegedly failed to yield, then led the California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase to the South Bay.

A CHP officer had spotted the driver of a Jeep Gladiator allegedly speeding and driving recklessly on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday morning, according to OnScene.TV.

The officer attempted to stop the driver, but he fled at a higher speed. The pursuit continued down the I-15 to the merge with southbound Interstate 5.

The suspect’s vehicle exited at Palm Avenue, where the driver allegedly ran a red light before entering Imperial Beach. The Jeep stopped in an alley near 7th Street and Boulevard Avenue, and the officer spotted two men running from the vehicle.

More CHP officers arrived, along with San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies, and the two males were taken into custody on several felony counts.

Authorities suspect that the vehicle had been stolen in North County, and the license plate did not match the Jeep.