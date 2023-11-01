A surveillance photograph of the suspect. Courtesy San Diego County Crimestoppers

A woman who allegedly stabbed a sleeping man in the chest on a trolley in La Jolla pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder.

Angelina Montes Stricklen, 31, is accused in the Oct. 22 attack on the victim, identified by police as a 21-year-old man.

Police say the man was asleep at around 5 p.m. while aboard a trolley stopped at the Nobel Drive trolley station.

After the stabbing, the man got off the trolley and flagged MTS security for help, according to police, who said he was expected to survive his injuries.

Law enforcement later circulated photographs of the woman and sought the public’s help in identifying her.

Police have not released details regarding Stricklen’s arrest, but county jail records indicate she was booked into custody on Monday. She remains in custody without bail following Wednesday’s arraignment.