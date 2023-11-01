Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 40-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in Sherman Heights when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in an intersection against a red light, San Diego Police reported Wednesday.

The man was walking northbound on 25th Street at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday when a 20-year-old man was driving a 2005 Infiniti G35 coupe westbound on Market Street, approaching the intersection of Market Street and 25th Street, said Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The pedestrian entered the intersection on a red light and the driver entered the intersection on a green light, the officer said. The pedestrian was struck, taken to a hospital and treated for a brain bleed and a fractured pelvis.

His injuries were considered to be life threatening, Buttle said. Alcohol was not a factor.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.