A man accused of stabbing a woman to death in a San Diego motel room, then barricading himself inside the room, prompting a multi-hour standoff with law enforcement that left a police dog stabbed, has been charged with murder.

Owerrie Davon Bacon Jr., 28, of San Bernardino, was arrested following a Friday standoff at the Days Inn on Adobe Falls Road, which was allegedly sparked by Bacon refusing to leave a motel room and threatening staff members while armed with a knife.

After police took Bacon into custody, a woman’s body was found inside the room with multiple stab wounds. Police have not revealed the woman’s name or her relationship, if any, to Bacon, but said she was 31 years old.

Bacon is charged with her murder, along with a special circumstance allegation of torture, meaning he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, should prosecutors choose to seek capital punishment.

He is also charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of animal cruelty.

Bacon was slated to enter a plea on those charges Wednesday, but defense attorney Nancy Astifo declared a doubt as to his competence to stand trial and a judge suspended criminal proceedings.

Bacon remains in custody without bail pending a December hearing regarding his competence.

San Diego police said they received calls just before 11 a.m. Friday regarding a man who had threatened staff and broken a window at the motel.

Witnesses also reported seeing blood in the room and said “there was an odor emanating from the room that indicated there might be a deceased person inside,” according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

When officers arrived on scene, Bacon allegedly barricaded himself inside the room.

Several hours later, a police dog was sent in to subdue Bacon and he allegedly stabbed the dog multiple times, though most of the stabs were deflected by the dog’s protective vest.

The San Diego Police Department’s S.W.A.T. Team then took Bacon into custody.

According to police, Bacon had been staying at the motel for “several days” and two previous calls to police had been made about his refusal to leave, though those reports did not involve any injuries to anyone or threats involving weapons.

The stabbing of the police dog, Hondo, marks the second time the dog has been stabbed by a suspect.

Hondo was stabbed in December 2021 by a suspect during a standoff in the Midway District.

San Diego police released a statement Friday indicating Hondo’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.