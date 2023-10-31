San Diego Fire-Rescue crews at the scene of the fire. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A two-story apartment complex in Linda Vista was damaged Tuesday in a fire, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The blaze was first reported at 2:04 a.m. at 7020 Tait Street and firefighters arrived at the scene at 2:12 a.m.

A total of 64 firefighting personnel were brought in to fight the fire and some were still on the scene at 6:20 a.m. The complex was evacuated.

Ten residents were displaced and the American Red Cross arrived to help them find places to stay.

The fire was put out quickly and there were no reports of injuries.

The fire department was investigating the cause of the blaze.