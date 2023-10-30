Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 20-year-old motorcyclist from Carlsbad was killed when he crashed into another 20-year-old motorcyclist from Carlsbad on a dirt road south of state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The collision happened at 10:10 a.m. Saturday when a man on a 2006 KTM motorcycle drove westbound on a privately maintained dirt road east of Borrego Springs Road at approximately 55-60 miles per hour, CHP Officer Jared Grieshaber said.

At the same time, another man driving a 2002 Yamaha WR250 motorcycle was trying to drive northbound from a private residence onto the dirt road, the officer said. The driver of the Yamaha failed to see the approaching KTM, and the two motorcycles crashed into each other.

The impact of the crash caused both drivers to be ejected from their motorcycles, Grieshaber said.

The driver of the KTM died of his injuries at the scene and the driver of the Yamaha was airlifted to Palomar Medical Center with major injuries.

The name of the KTM driver was withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

–City News Service