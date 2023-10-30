Cal Fire photo shows flames and water jets at the scene of the blaze in Borrego Springs.

More than 60 Cal Fire San Diego firefighters were at the scene of a commercial structure fire Monday at the de Anza Country Club in in Borrego Springs.

When crews arrived at 4:40 a.m., about 75% of the building was involved flames, Cal Fire said on social media.

“They continue to make good progress and have managed to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings or vegetation,” Cal Fire said.

The type of structure was not identified. No injuries immediately reported.

The historic country club was established in 1957.

City News Service contributed to this article.