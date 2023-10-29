The wreckage of the Nissan 370Z in Bay Terraces. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 52-year-old Chula Vista man flipped his sportscar off the freeway and fatally crashed down into a ravine Sunday, killing himself and the passenger.

The crash occurred at 2:30 a.m. on westbound state Route 54 near Woodman Drive in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, according to the California Highway Patrol.

For reasons under investigation, the driver of the black Nissan 370z veered out of a lane on the freeway, and struck a guardrail at a high-rate of speed which caused the vehicle to overturn.

Both the driver and a man in a passenger seat sustained fatal injuries, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known whether alcohol or drugs factored into the crash.

The victims’ names are being withheld pending family notification.

Authorities urged anyone with information related to the crash to call the CHP at 858-293-6000.

City News Service contributed to this article.