Homicide detectives are investigating after one man was stabbed to death and two others injured on Saturday night at the downtown Grande South complex, and the stabbing suspect was found dead in San Ysidro Sunday morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, law enforcement responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at around 11:15 PM. About ten minutes later, they also received a call about a wounded security guard in a parking garage in the same complex.

First responders arrived to find one man with knife wounds to his head and chest, another with a stab wound in his arm, and a woman with bruises on her head. The man with wounds to his chest and head died at the scene. The woman and security guard were taken to a local hospital and released soon after.

“Detectives have learned the deceased male victim and female are married and were involved in a domestic violence situation that prompted neighbors to call police,” SDPD said in a release, adding that the suspect had been known to the two and that the argument was over the woman’s relationship to the suspect.

The woman reportedly flagged down a security guard, who then tried to break up a fight between the two men in the complex parking garage.

“During that fight, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times and the security guard once in the arm,” said the press release. “The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.”

At around 8:30 Sunday morning, law enforcement received a call about a car partially parked on the sidewalk at Dairy Mart Road and Vista Lane in San Ysidro with a bullet hole in the rear window. They arrived to find the body of the stabbing suspect in the car with a bullet wound to his head. He appears to have died by suicide.

The stabbing victim has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He is described as a 64-year-old white male.

The woman’s and security guard’s identites will not be released. She was described as a 62-year-old white female. The security guard is described as a 27-year-old Black male.

The deceased suspect’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. He is described as a 58-year-old white male.