A Cal Fire tanker drops retardant on the wildfire. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Cal Fire crews battled a wildfire near Otay Mountain on Sunday afternoon, bringing it under control at 20 acres.

The fire broke out southeast of Lower Otay Lake amid growing Santa Ana winds and low humidity.

The location is near a gun range, and a videographer at the scene reported firing could still be heard.

Firefighters were reportedly landed by helicopter in the remote area as fixed-wing tankers battled the blaze from above.

“The fire has been stopped at 20 acres,” the agency said just before 8 p.m. “Handcrews and helicopters will remain at scene to extinguish hotspots and continue building containment line.”

OnScene.TV contributed to this article.