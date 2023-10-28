Photo by Pixabay

A 28-yeard-old man stabbed a woman to death in a San Diego motel room and later stabbed a police dog after refusing to surrender to police, authorities said Saturday.

Officers received a call around 10:49 a.m. Friday about a man refusing to leave a motel room at the Days Inn at 5343 Adobe Falls Road in the Del Cerro neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said officers saw blood, and there was an odor coming from the room that indicated there might be a deceased person inside or someone in need of medical attention. It was also reported that the man had broken a window and threatened several motel staff members with a knife.

Officers asked the man to exit the room, but he was still armed and refused to exit, police said. At that point, SWAT units, a canine officer and emergency negotiators were requested.

Police said the suspect exited the room several hours later, but was still armed with a knife. A police dog was deployed, but the suspect allegedly stabbed the animal several times.

“Fortunately, the dog’s protective vest deflected all but one of the stab wounds,” the SDPD said. ” … The Police Service Dog suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment but is expected to recover.”

SWAT officers were able to subdue the suspect and take the knife from him. One officer sustained minor injuries, and the suspect was not injured.

Police said that once officers took the suspect into custody, they discovered the body of a deceased woman in the room.

The victim, described as 31 years old, has been identified, but her name is being withheld pending family notification.

The suspect has been identified as Owerrie Davon Bacon Jr. of San Bernardino.

Police said he had been staying at the motel for the past several days, and was the subject of at least two previous radio calls about him refusing to leave the property.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are still in the process of confirming what the relationship was between the female victim and the suspect.

Bacon was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and assaulting a police service dog with a deadly weapon.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the suspect to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service