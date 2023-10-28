A San Diego Police cruiser at a crime scene. File photo courtesy OnScene.TV

A 17-year-old girl was shot after leaving a party in San Diego Saturday but was expected to survive, police said.

The shooting occurred at 12:50 a.m. Saturday on 4950 El Cajon Blvd. in the Talmadge neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said two groups of individuals were involved in a physical altercation at the same location after a party in the 4400 block of Winona Avenue. One of the individuals allegedly produced a firearm and discharged it multiple times, striking the victim once in the upper back.

She was taken by ambulance to a hospital, and was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Witnesses described the shooter as a male in a gray-hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The individuals involved in the altercation fled in multiple directions and were still at large, according to police.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the SDPD, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service