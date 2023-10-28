Photo via Pixabay

A male juvenile was hospitalized Saturday after he was stabbed during a fight after a football game in Carlsbad.

Carlsbad Police officers responded at around 10:37 p.m. Friday to Carlsbad High School regarding a fight in progress, said Carlsbad Police Lt. Alonso DeVelasco.

Police did not find any of the participants but learned the teen was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

“The suspects are unknown and the investigation is ongoing,” DeVelasco told City News Service.

Fox5 reported the teen was not a student at Carlsbad High School.

–City News Service