A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 65-year-old homeless man was killed Friday night when he was struck by a Mercedes Sprinter Van near Interstate 8 in the Midway District.

San Diego Police said that shortly after 8:15 p.m. a 74-year-old man driving the van transitioned off the freeway onto the 3600 block of Camino Del Rio West and hit the victim, who was walking in the street.

Officer Robert Heims said the pedestrian died at the scene from traumatic injuries.

The driver of the van and his two passengers were not injured and driving under the influence was not a factor in the collision, Heims said.

The police department’s traffic investigation unit responded to the scene and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.