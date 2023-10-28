Modesto Zamora was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday near the 4000 block of 45th Street, and is considered at-risk due to medical conditions, according to the San Diego Police Department. Photo courtesy SDPD Twitter

Police asked the public for help Saturday locating a 73- 73-year-old, at-risk man who went missing in San Diego.

Modesto Zamora was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday near the 4000 block of 45th Street, and is considered at-risk due to medical conditions, according to the San Diego Police Department.

He was described as Hispanic, 5 feet-11 inches tall and weighing 245 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an unknown-colored shirt and blue shorts.

Zamora speaks only Spanish.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was asked to call 911.

–City News Service