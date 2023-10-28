Chula Vista police car. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Three people were wounded Saturday in a shooting at a restaurant at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.

The shooting was reported at 7:16 p.m. at the Novo Brazil restaurant and brewery in the mall at 2015 Birch Road, according to a statement on social media by the Chula Vista Police Department.

“Officers found three victims with non-life-threatening wounds, police said. “The suspect fled. Initial indications are that the shooting was not an active shooter and was not random.”

Police explained that the shooting reportedly happened during a dispute between two groups, with no active threat to the mall or surrounding neighborhoods.

The Otay Ranch Town Center was not on lockdown and there did not appear to be evidence of a hate crime or link to terrorism, police said. Officers remained at the mall gathering evidence.

– City News Service