San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty Twitter

Authorities have publicly identified a Northern California woman who was killed last week when the vehicle she was driving crashed near SeaWorld San Diego.

Grace Richards, 32, lost control of the Chevrolet SUV on West Mission Bay Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Oct. 18, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The vehicle, which was towing a trailer, veered off the roadway, traveled onto an embankment north of Sea World Drive and struck a tree, the agency reported.

Richards, a resident of the Nevada County town of Rough and Ready, suffered extensive blunt-force injuries and died at the scene of the crash, according to the medical examiner.