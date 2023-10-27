A police SWAT unit. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A man allegedly pulled a knife at a Del Cerro motel Friday, threatened to shoot police officers and then holed up in a room, prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff.

The standoff ended with his arrest, according to NBC San Diego, but law enforcement officials later found the body of a dead woman in the room.

The man, a guest at the Days Inn in the 5300 block of Adobe Falls Road, allegedly threatened to stab employees at about 11:30 a.m., when they tried to evict him. They had accused him of overstaying the amount of time for which he had paid, according to the San Diego police.

When officers contacted the suspect, he allegedly threatened them with a gun, Lt. Adam Sharki said. It was unclear if the man actually had a firearm.

Officers evacuated nearby sections of the motel and shut down the roadway that fronts the business. They then spent about four hours trying get the man to exit the room and give up peaceably, Sharki said.

When those efforts proved unsuccessful, police sent in special weapons and tactics personnel along with crisis negotiators. It had been unclear if the suspect was alone in the room, according to Sharki.

The stalemate had been ongoing as of 5 p.m., the lieutenant said.

– Staff and wire reports