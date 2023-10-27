A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man was killed Thursday when his sedan crashed into a semi-trailer in an industrial neighborhood near Brown Field in Otay Mesa.

San Diego Police were called at 6:32 p.m. to Otay Mesa Road and Cactus Road where a 2016 Chevy Malibu following behind the semi-trailer had rear-ended the larger vehicle as the light turned green.

The collision crushed the sedan’s windshield, killed the victim at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The victim’s identity was not immediately available.

The department’s traffic division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.