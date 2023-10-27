Charred brush at the Pauma Valley fire, which was quickly contained by Cal Fire. Photo credit: @CalFireSanDiego via X

Firefighters on Friday halted the spread of a brush fire off state Route 76 in Pauma Valley, according to Cal Fire.

The agency received no reports of structural damage or injuries in the blaze, which blackened 7.6 open acres.

Crews responded to reports of a roughly half-acre brush fire off the 16000 block of SR-76 in the Rincon area after 3 p.m., Cal Fire reported on social media. The flames quickly consumed three acres, but by 3:45 p.m. firefighters had stopped progress of the blaze.

Cal Fire planned to remain in the area for several hours to strengthen control lines and extinguish hot spots.

– Staff and wire reports