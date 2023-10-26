Wendell Eddington, who was shot to death in 2022. Photo via Facebook

A man who fatally shot another man in City Heights, and was arrested nearly two months later in South Dakota, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in state prison.

Bryan Parker, 43, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and a firearm allegation in the 2022 slaying of Wendell Eddington, 52.

Police responded at around 4:15 a.m. May 16 and found the victim in an alley near 35th Street and Orange Avenue. Eddington died at the scene.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Reilly said a “dispute” between Parker and Eddington at an illegal gambling den in a nearby home prompted the shooting.

Parker, then of San Diego, was identified by police as the suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was taken into custody in Pierre, South Dakota.

– City News Service