Carlsbad Police examine the van, which was hit by gunfire during the exchange. Gilberto Gonzalez/SoCal News Outlet

A 25-year-old Oceanside man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a police officer during a traffic stop in Carlsbad, authorities said Saturday.

A Carlsbad Police Department officer pulled over the driver and sole occupant of a white Ford van for multiple traffic violations at around 10:54 p.m. Friday on Madison Street and Oak Avenue in downtown Carlsbad, according to the San Diego Police Department.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver produced a handgun and fired at least one round at the officer, police said. The officer found cover and returned fire, while the suspect drove south about one-eighth of a block before stopping.

A high-risk vehicle stop was then conducted by additional officers, including a police dog and a field supervisor. The suspect complied with police and was apprehended several minutes later without further incident.

Neither the suspect nor the officer were struck by gunfire. However, several rounds struck the suspect’s van, police reported. During a visual inspection of the van, a ghost-gun type handgun allegedly was seen on the driver’s side floorboard.

The suspect was identified as Patrick Harold Doherty. He was booked into Vista Jail on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, felony resisting, assault with a firearm on a police officer and an outstanding arrest warrant for driving under the influence.

The officer who fired his weapon has been employed by the Carlsbad Police Department since August 2022, authorities said.

The SDPD’s Homicide Unit was called to the scene to conduct the officer-involved shooting investigation, per countywide policy.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call 619- 531-2293, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service