A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Firefighters were battling a structure fire that broke out at a 16-unit apartment complex in San Diego Saturday.

Units were dispatched at 10:38 a.m. and arrived a few minutes later to 4330 W. Point Loma Blvd., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of 34 personnel were assigned to the fire, including two trucks, four engines and one medic, fire officials said.

No injuries or evacuations were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

–City News Service