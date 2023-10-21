Police watch over the crime scene in Linda Vista in 2022. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities arrested a 25-year-old San Diego man in the shooting death of a man in Linda Vista in July of last year, police said Saturday.

Detectives arrested Eduardo Vasquez at around 10:20 a.m. Friday on suspicion of murder in the death of 41-year-old Johnny Ramirez, also of San Diego, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Vasquez was arrested at 3200 North Harbor Drive without incident and was subsequently booked into jail.

Ramirez suffered a gunshot to his upper back that officers believe occurred several hours before it was reported at around 5 a.m. on July 24, 2022, in the 2200 block of Ulric Street, near Comstock, according to police.

Ramirez, who was found being tended to by a family member, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SDPD detectives continued to investigate the death over the last year. The suspected motive for the shooting has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call 619- 531-2293, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service