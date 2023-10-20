A screenshot of Robert Wilson speaking to CBS 8 reporter David Gotfredson outside a San Diego courthouse on Dec. 27, 2021.

On Thursday, former Chula Vista resident Robert Wilson was found guilty of projecting antisemitic text onto the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam and sentenced to two months in prison.

Wilson already spent three months in jail while awaiting trial and won’t have to serve any additional time.

A Netherlands judge concluded that Wilson, a Polish Canadian who lived in San Diego County for several years, had used a laser projector to display a message onto the exterior of the building on Feb. 6.

The text said in English and Dutch: “ANN FRANK INVENTOR OF THE BALLPOINT PEN.” It references a Holocaust denying conspiracy theory claiming that Anne Frank could not have penned her diary because it was written in ballpoint pen, which was not widely used until after World War II. This claim has been disproven by scholars and researchers.

The judge found Wilson guilty of coercing the employees working at the Anne Frank House by forcing them to tolerate a message that violated acceptable societal boundaries.

Wilson is a public facing member of the Goyim Defense League, an antisemitic hate group that spreads false and hateful messages about Jewish people online and through in-person bannering and flyering events. The group, founded in California, was responsible for hundreds of antisemitic incidents across the U.S. last year.

After the laser projection appeared on the Anne Frank House, a video of the incident surfaced in right-wing channels on Telegram and GAB. It was set to music containing offensive language toward Jewish people.

