A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man’s body was found in the eastbound lane of state Route 94 near the Spring Street off-ramp, apparently the victim of a hit-and- run crash, the California Highway Patrol said Friday.

At 3:30 a.m., the CHP reported finding the man’s body on the freeway, east of Spring Street, which was shut down for an investigation.

A San Miguel Fire & Rescue crew was also at the scene.

No information about the victim’s identity was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this article.