A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A collision at a Mira Mesa bus stop left a pedestrian severely injured Wednesday, authorities reported.

The crash occurred just before noon on Mira Mesa Boulevard near Camino Ruiz, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of serious injuries.

The wreck forced a closure of eastbound traffic lanes at the site of the crash, SDPD public-affairs Officer Scott Lockwood said.

The victim’s identity and other details were not immediately available as the investigation was underway.

City News Service contributed to this article.