Firefighters discovered a body Wednesday at the scene of a small brush fire along state Route 905, just east of Interstate 5.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 4:55 a.m. Wednesday and found the body, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Jose Ysea confirmed.

They put out the fire and called the Metro Arson Strike Team and the California Highway Patrol to the scene to investigate.

The CHP had no further information.

–City News Service