A Chula Vista police cruiser. Credit: OnScene.TV

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Chula Vista.

The driver of a white Jeep flagged down a Chula Vista Police officer on Broadway and Palomar Street around 5:33 p.m. Tuesday and told the officer he and his passenger had been shot, police told CBS8.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep was treated for non-life threatening wounds.

Police said the shooting occurred at a mobile home park on Industrial Boulevard, CBS8 reported.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call police at 619-691-5111.