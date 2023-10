U.S. Geological Survey map shows the location of the two earthquakes.

Two small earthquakes struck late Monday night and early Tuesday morning in the seabed off the coast of Oceanside, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The first was a 2.6-magnitude quake at 11:48 a.m., the second a 3.0-magnitude temblor at 1:30 a.m.

Both earthquakes were miles offshore, and shallow at less than a mile deep.

No damage or injuries were reported.