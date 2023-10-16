A San Diego Sheriff’s SWAT team with assault rifles takes cover behind an armored vehicle. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A suspect in a stabbing that left a person wounded at a Spring Valley motel Monday holed up there afterward and refused to surrender, prompting a several-hour SWAT standoff that ended in his arrest.

The assault at the Crown Inn Suites, 9603 Campo Road, was reported about 11 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity, Lt. Michael Pepin said.

The suspected assailant, whose name was not immediately available, locked himself in one of the rooms at the motel and ignored repeated orders to exit unarmed and give himself up peaceably, prompting sheriff’s officials to call in special weapons and tactics personnel, Pepin said.

Deputies took the suspect into custody shortly before 3 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials. Details on his arrest were not immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this article.