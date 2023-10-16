Lights on a police car. Photo via @PatchCalifornia X

A dispute between roommates at a Midway-area apartment complex escalated Monday into a shooting that caused no injuries but prompted a SWAT standoff.

The gunfire erupted shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Midway Drive, just west of Rosecrans Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The assailant reportedly fired a single round at his roommate, missing him, after the victim told him to move out, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

The victim then locked himself in a bathroom and made an emergency call.

Uncertain if the assailant remained inside the residence following the shooting, police called in special weapons and tactics personnel to take up positions at the complex.

The victim eventually was able to get out of the residence unharmed, Foster said.

The stalemate was ongoing in the late afternoon, according to police.

Updated at 4:38 p.m. Oct. 16, 2023

City News Service contributed to this article.