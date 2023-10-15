A view of the fire near Tecate from Lyons Peak. Photo credit: @CalFireSan Diego via X

A blaze south of the border poses “no threat” to San Diego County as of Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire officials said.

CalFire, via social media, said the fire “is well established 3/4 of a mile south of the international border, within Mexico … currently east of Tecate.”

Firefighters, the agency said, will continue to monitor fire activity throughout the day.

Along with CalFire crews, the agency also relies upon 911 reports and information from the ALERT California network of remote cameras to assist in determining a fire’s location. Cameras are situated to monitor the border-area fire.