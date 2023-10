A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department engine. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Fire crews put out a fire Sunday morning at a home on a cul-de-sac adjacent to El Camino Real in San Diego.

Units were dispatched at 8:23 a.m. Sunday to 13714 Vernazza Court, and had the fire out in a little over one hour, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.

A total of 24 personnel were assigned to the area east of Overlook Park, including one supporting agency, four fire engines, paramedics and one truck.

No injuries were reported.

– City News Service