The crash scene in Kearny Mesa early Sunday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A male driver suspected of driving under the influence struck a motorcyclist in Kearny Mesa early Sunday, leaving the victim with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist was moving northbound on Convoy Street just after 1:30 a.m., when the driver of a Chrysler 300 made a left turn in front of him, and the two collided, according to OnScene.TV.

The motorcyclist suffered injuries to his legs and could not feel them, the service reported, before he was transported to a local hospital.

The Chrysler driver, who was attempting to enter the Adult Emporium parking lot, took a sobriety test before San Diego police arrested him.

The intersection was closed for more than two hours for investigation of the collision.