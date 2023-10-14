A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 40-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after he was ejected from his motorcycle during a collision in Pacific Beach.

San Diego Police responded at 5:05 p.m. Friday to the crash in the 4600 block of Ingraham Street where they learned the victim was riding his 2023 Kawasaki R1 northbound on Ingraham and a 23-year-old woman in a 2020 Nissan Altima was exiting an alley onto Ingraham.

The two collided when the woman tried to make a left turn onto Ingraham, Officer Robert Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with abdominal hemorrhaging and compound fractures to his left wrist and left humerus, injuries that Buttle said were considered life-threatening.

Police said alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the collision.

The department’s Traffic Division is investigating and anyone with information related to the crash was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.