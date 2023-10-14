Photo courtesy of Walmart

A man was stabbed outside a Wal-Mart in the Ocean Crest community of San Diego and his alleged assailant was taken into custody following a subsequent search of the area, authorities said Saturday.

The 35-year-old victim was standing in front of the store at 710 Dennery Road when he was approached at about 11:10 p.m. Friday by four men, including 27-year-old Joshua Sanchez, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Sanchez, allegedly armed with a pocket knife, stabbed the victim approximately five times in the back, police said.

The suspects got back into their vehicles and left the area. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital where he was treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses provided police with vehicle descriptions and a police helicopter spotted the vehicles. Ground units conducted traffic stops and the individuals were taken into custody without incident.

Police said detectives responded to the scene and their investigation identified Sanchez as the suspect. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. No other arrests were made.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to contact the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service