The victim’s motorcycle in Mount Hope. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 53-year-old man was shot in the right knee while sitting on his parked motorcycle in Mount Hope, police reported Saturday.

The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. Friday on the northwest corner of Market and Denby streets, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Witnesses reported hearing three gunshots as a light-colored truck traveled southbound on Denby while passing the victim on his motorcycle, with six people riding in the bed of the truck.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance with injuries that police said were not life threatening.

A videographer at the scene said the shooting took place near a motorcycle club that has been the location of shootings in the past.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the SDPD or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Updated at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 14, 2023

City News Service contributed to this article.