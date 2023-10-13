San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A woman was found dead Friday inside a car off the coast in Mission Bay, authorities said.

The discovery was reported at 3:12 p.m., roughly 50 yards offshore in an area just north of Sea World Drive, according to San Diego police and the city’s Fire-Rescue Department.

SDFD sent a variety of personnel and assets to the scene, including a division and battalion chief, helicopter, fire truck, medics and two fire engines.

The identity of the dead woman was not released. Investigators have yet to determine how the vehicle wound up in the bay.

– City News Service contributed to this report