A motorcycle that crashed in Cortez Hill in 2018. Photo: OnSceneTV

Ahead of “National Motorcycle Ride Day” on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol has announced a federally funded program to encourage safety on the two wheelers.

The year-long program, “Get Educated and Ride Safe VI” (GEARS), will operate statewide.

The GEARS VI goals are designed to reduce the number of motorcycle-involved crashes and crash victims. In the most recent available data, there were 7,639 motorcycle-involved crashes, resulting in 381 deaths and 6,969 injuries within CHP jurisdiction.

That’s an 8% increase from the previous year. The numbers are based on provisional data from the federal fiscal year that ended in 2022.

“Motorcycle riders are statistically more likely to be injured or killed when involved in a crash,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The GEARS VI grant will support the department’s efforts to improve safety for motorcycle riders and other road users through focused education and enforcement.”

During the grant period, the CHP will increase motorcycle safety activities in regions with a high number of motorcycle incidents and participate in traffic safety education campaigns.

In addition, the program will promote the use of U.S. Department of Transportation-compliant helmets and raise driver awareness of sharing the road with motorcyclists.

The CHP also will increase enforcement in areas with elevated numbers of motorcycle crashes which resulted from speed, improper turns and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.