Two people were seriously injured Thursday in an Allied Gardens vehicle crash, the San Diego Police Department said.

A 38-year-old man was driving northbound in the 7300 block of Princess View Drive in a gray 2015 Toyota Corolla at 2 a.m. Thursday when he rear- ended a parked tractor trailer, according to SDPD Officer C. Hanna.

The driver and his passenger were both taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, the officer said. The driver sustained a laceration to his head. His passenger sustained a fractured left arm and a fractured pelvis.

The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening and alcohol allegedly was a factor in the crash, Hanna said.

SDPD traffic detectives responded to the scene and were investigating the crash.

–City News Service